Halifax police investigate suspicious death on Robie Street
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death after receiving a call that a man was found injured Friday night on the 3100 block of Robie Street.
Officers pronounce victim dead at scene after receiving report of injured man
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death after receiving a call that a man was found injured Friday night on the 3100 block of Robie Street.
Police say they were called to the scene, which is near a residence, around 7 p.m. AT.
Officers pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020.
MORE TOP STORIES