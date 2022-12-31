Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Halifax police investigate suspicious death on Robie Street

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death after receiving a call that a man was found injured Friday night on the 3100 block of Robie Street.

Officers pronounce victim dead at scene after receiving report of injured man

CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Police are asking the public for information about a death in the city on Friday evening. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death after receiving a call that a man was found injured Friday night on the 3100 block of Robie Street.

Police say they were called to the scene, which is near a residence, around 7 p.m. AT.

Officers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now