Halifax police respond to 17 calls about social gatherings, ticket 2

Two men have been ticketed for breaking public health rules during a busy night for police who were called more than a dozen times on reports of gathering violations.

According to a release, Halifax police responded overnight to 17 calls from concerned citizens about potential violations of the recently updated Health Protection Act regulations.

Most people were found to be following the rules.

But at 9:30 p.m., police responded to a dwelling in the 1900 block of Brunswick Street in Halifax where it was suspected that people were exceeding the provincial gathering limits.

Two men were issued summary offence tickets for failing to comply with the regulations in the provincial Health Protection Act.

Each carries a fine of $1,000.

The recent increase in cases of COVID-19 prompted a new lockdown for the Halifax Regional Municipality and some surrounding areas effective Friday morning, with measures including limitations on gatherings, closure of in-restaurant dining and personal services, and restrictions on travelling in and out of locked-down areas.

The indoor and outdoor gathering limit for the Halifax area was reduced to five people, with an exception for large families living in the same home.

Second weekend gathering to draw fines

Nova Scotia reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the province's number of active cases to 201.

This is the second gathering to result in tickets issued by Halifax police over the weekend.

Twenty-two people were issued $1,000 tickets for breaking COVID-19 regulations after a large gathering on Jubilee Road that began on Friday night.

Dalhousie University has said that some of their students were in attendance at the gathering, and the school is "considering immediate suspension."

