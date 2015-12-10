Skip to Main Content
Halifax police chief says force in 'dire straits,' requests $2M budget increase

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella says long-term absences have led to overtime that is 'not sustainable.'

If approved, extra money would be used to hire 25 new officers, 9 new civilians

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Police are requesting a budget increase for 2022-23. (Robert Short/CBC)

Halifax's chief of police has presented a budget of $90.8 million for 2022-23 — an increase of just more than $2 million from the existing budget.

Details were presented Monday at a police commission meeting.

Chief Dan Kinsella told commissioners that staffing levels have essentially remained the same for the past 10 years. He said long-term absences have led to reassignments and overtime that is "not sustainable."

"We are in a crisis, we are in dire straits, we need to be able to make sure that we staff the front line," said Kinsella.

If the budget is approved, the extra money would be used to hire 25 new officers and nine new civilians, including:

  • 12 patrol officers.

  • Eight traffic officers.

  • A traffic sergeant.

  • Two detectives for the sexual assault team.

  • Two detectives for a new hate crime unit.

  • Eight new dispatchers.

  • A victim services case co-ordinator.

Coun. Becky Kent said she "appreciated the need for a healthy police department," but a number of commission members wanted more information, including detailed comparisons to previous Halifax budgets as well as comparisons to police budgets in other similarly sized Canadian cities.

Commission member Harry Critchley was also concerned about the lack of public feedback on the proposed budget.

"The public needs an opportunity to provide their perspective," said Critchley.

A vote on the budget proposal was delayed until the police commission meeting in January.

