Halifax police raid a cannabis dispensary for first time since legalization

Halifax Regional Police confirm they have conducted their first raid of an illegal cannabis store since recreational marijuana legalization came into effect a month ago.

Police cracked down on GreenTree dispensary on the Bedford Highway on Wednesday morning, seizing more than three kilograms of cannabis, cannabis resin, 360 cannabis edibles and a knife.

They also charged three people with offences under the Cannabis Act and are due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

A 40-year-old Dartmouth man is charged with possession for the purpose of distribution and possession for the purpose of selling. He was also charged for possession of a weapon.

Two women from Bedford, age 30 and 20, face charges of possession for the purposes of distribution and possession for the purpose of selling.

Police had issued warnings

The raid happened the day after police sent a warning to 17 illegal stores still operating in the city.

When cannabis became legal on Oct. 17, CBC counted approximately two dozen dispensaries in the Halifax area. The day after legalization, some shops started shutting their doors.

Only stores operated by the NSLC are permitted to sell cannabis in Nova Scotia.

The three-page letter from police advises that dispensaries are illegally selling cannabis, and will be subject to police investigation.

Const. John MacLeod said Wednesday's raid was the first since legalization, and police resources dedicated to cannabis dispensary investigations remain similar to what they were before legalization.

The business reopened on Thursday.