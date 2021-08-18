Halifax police on scene as tents cleared from city parks

City staff and Halifax police began to clear dozens of tents from encampments Wednesday morning, two days after the latest round of eviction notices were issued.

The city delivered about 40 notices to people living in tents across the municipality on Monday, according to a statement from city spokesperson Laura Wright.

The notice stated people living on municipal land were violating a bylaw, and they must vacate and remove all belongings from municipal property immediately.

Photos from the Halifax Mutual Aid group, which has provided wooden "crisis structures" for some people that sat alongside the tents in some areas, showed notices taped to the sides of tents.

UPDATE<a href="https://twitter.com/hfxgov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hfxgov</a> has been sending police & bylaw officers to serve eviction notices to people living in crisis shelters & tents. Some were told directly that forcible evictions could begin today. Others just found notices duct taped to what little shelter they have. <a href="https://t.co/6DQkD0OaTL">pic.twitter.com/6DQkD0OaTL</a> —@MutualAidHfx

On Wednesday morning, a release from Halifax Regional Municipality said municipal compliance officers are "following up" with tent occupants to aid the safe removal of tents from municipal parks.

Staff from Parks and Recreation and Halifax police are assisting "with removal efforts if required," the release said.

"The situation at a number of parks, due to the recent proliferation of tents, has created an increased risk to the health and safety of both the tent occupants and the public, and must be addressed," the statement said.

The municipality said it has received numerous reports from residents about the tents, including public nuisance complaints and concerns for public safety.

Halifax police officers stand in Horseshoe Park in Halifax Wednesday morning to ensure that a person living in the tent took it down and left the area. (Nicola Seguin/CBC)

Last month, similar notices appeared on crisis shelters around the city, saying that after July 13, city officials would remove the shelters and anything in them.

But when the deadline arrived, Mayor Mike Savage said the deadline was a preferred "timeline" and no forced evictions would go ahead.

"I'm not going to force a deadline and say if people aren't out by this point in time then they're going to be forcibly removed. That's not my intent," Savage said July 13.

"We're not intending to have any kind of a confrontation over this. We don't want to criminalize homelessness. We just want to find a solution that's safe for everybody."

The flattened grass where a person's tent once sat is seen in Horseshoe Park on Wednesday morning. Halifax police and city staff were at the site of various tent encampments Wednesday morning to make sure they were cleared to follow a bylaw. (Nicola Segiun/CBC)

The municipality has said it is making sure those using the wooden shelters and tents work with street navigators, the provincial Department of Community Services and support workers to find a housing option that works for them.

Wright said that since July 1, about five former occupants have accepted a housing option.

One of those options could be a local hotel, but 10 community groups have denounced the city's "heavy-handed" approach and noted hotels are not appropriate for everyone.

MORE TOP STORIES