Halifax police officer returns to work after sexual assault charge stayed

A Halifax police officer has returned to work after a sexual assault charge against him was stayed.

Crown prosecution determined a conviction against Const. Pierre Paul Cadieux was unlikely.

"At this time and as the case evolved, it was clear to us that there was no realistic prospect of conviction," Chris Hansen, spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service, said Wednesday.

A stayed charge means the Crown can reinstate the charge within one year.

Cadieux was charged with sexual assault in June 2018. It was alleged that he sexually assaulted another employee of the police department in 2016.

Police said Cadieux was not a member of the force at the time of the alleged assault, but was training at the Atlantic Police Academy.

Cadieux was suspended with pay and was expected to appear in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in March.

At the time of his arrest, police said the alleged incident was not random and Cadieux and the complainant knew one another. Police would not reveal the gender of the complainant or whether that person was also an officer.

Cadieux told CBC News he returned to work on Monday to continue training to be an officer.

He said he hopes to rejoin the volunteer fire department where he was working before the allegation.

