Halifax Regional Police detective facing sexual assault charges

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has laid charges against a veteran member of the Halifax Regional Police.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) said Det. Const. Joseph Farrow, 51, is charged with unlawfully entering a home and sexual assault.

SIRT said in a news release that Farrow knew the owner of the home, whom he is accused of sexually assaulting.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed earlier Thursday that one of their own officers was being held in custody Wednesday night after an incident, but gave no further details about what sparked the arrest.

The officer was off duty when he was arrested at a home in Tantallon around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Halifax police said the officer has been suspended with pay, which is in line with the Nova Scotia Police Act.

