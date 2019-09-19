Halifax Regional Police officer in custody after off-duty arrest

Halifax Regional Police say one of their own officers was being held in custody Wednesday night after an incident, but gave no further details about what sparked the arrest.

The officer was off-duty when he or she was arrested at a home in Tantallon around 2 p.m.

The RCMP have been called in to investigate, but they declined to give any specifics about the case when reached Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police have also called in the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), which acts as a police watchdog, to look into the situation.

A news release says the unnamed officer was being held overnight before a scheduled appearance at Halifax on Thursday morning.

The release says the officer has been suspended with pay, which is in line with the Nova Scotia Police Act.

MORE TOP STORIES