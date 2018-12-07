Halifax police officer charged with voyeurism to learn fate next month

A Halifax Regional Police constable charged with voyeurism, trespassing at night and breach of trust — for peeping into the windows at a Bedford, N.S., motel in December 2017 — will have to wait until next month to learn his fate.

Provincial court judge Chris Manning said Friday he is aware that George Farmer, 44, is eager to learn the verdict, and set Jan. 18 as the date.

In an agreed statement of facts, Const. Farmer, 44, has admitted to looking into the windows at the Esquire Motel, but his lawyer has argued that it was done to serve "the public good."

Serving the public good is considered a defence for voyeurism under the Criminal Code.

The prosecutor in the case said that does not apply in this case. Sylvia Domaradzki told the court that Farmer's actions — patrolling without orders from his supervisor — were "vigilante acts."

Farmer is currently suspended from duties.