Halifax police officer charged with pointing firearm, careless use of weapon

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has laid two charges against a member of the Halifax Regional Police for pointing a firearm and careless use of a prohibited weapon.

The charges against Const. Jean-Simon Arseneau relate to alleged incidents that happened between Sept. 11, 2016, and Nov. 29, 2016.

Three years later on Nov. 26, 2019, Halifax Regional Police notified the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) that the officer was alleged to have pointed his service weapon at a person known to him.

In a news release, SIRT said they initiated an investigation that day and concluded the investigation on May 22.

Halifax Regional Police said Arseneau has been suspended with pay as of Friday, which they say is standard procedure in SIRT investigations.

Arseneau will appear in Halifax provincial court on July 9.

A public report summarizing the results of the investigation must be filed within three months after it is finished, SIRT says.

MORE TOP STORIES