Halifax Regional Police officer's badge stolen

Halifax Regional Police say an officer's badge has been stolen.

A news release said the badge was stolen from the 3000 block of Connaught Avenue in Halifax sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said the officer was off-duty at the time.

MacLeod would not elaborate on where exactly the badge was stolen, citing privacy.

But he stressed the seriousness of a stolen badge.

"It has the potential for an individual to attempt to identify themselves as a peace officer, which is why we wanted to make sure the public was aware of it," said MacLeod.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

MORE TOP STORIES