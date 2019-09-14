Halifax police officer arrested for theft, suspended with pay

The officer was arrested and released on a promise to appear. (Robert Short/CBC)

A Halifax Regional Police officer was arrested for theft after a business was robbed, police said Friday.

A call came in at approximately 2:45 Friday afternoon about a robbery at a commercial location, police said.

The officer was taken into custody on Friday evening and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date, police said.

The officer was suspended with pay in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act, HRP said, adding their investigation was ongoing.

They did not release the officer's name or any other details.