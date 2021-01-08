Halifax police investigate report of shots fired in city's north end

Police in Halifax were investigating an apparent shooting in the city's north end on Friday afternoon.

According to Halifax Regional Police, officers were called to the area of Lynch Street at about 4 p.m. AT over reports of gunshots in the area.

Police say they received a complaint regarding a man wearing a black hoodie with his face covered who fired a weapon.

At about 5 p.m., police said in a release that Vestry Street in Halifax was blocked at Novalea Drive and Barrington Street as the investigation unfolded.

"There is no known threat to public safety at this time and more information will be shared when known," a statement read.

At about 6:15 p.m., police issued a second update and said they had cleared the scene and there were no confirmed injuries or property damage.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

