Halifax police search for missing 16-year-old boy

Halifax police are leading a search for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday around 11 a.m.

According to a news release issued Friday morning, the teenager was last seen in a wooded area near Sarah Ingraham Drive in Williamswood. Police would not say when he was last seen, but social media posts indicate it was early Thursday.

Police have the street blocked off and have called in ground search and rescue crews to help with the search. A mobile command centre has been set up as headquarters for the search.

Halifax Search & Rescue declined to comment on the search, deferring to police.

Sarah Ingraham Drive, which is mostly residential, borders Moody Lake and intersects with the edge of Terence Bay Provincial Wilderness Area. The wilderness area spans more than 4,500 hectares and is heavily wooded.

Police have blocked off Sarah Ingraham Drive in the Williamswood area as they search for a missing 16-year-old boy. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Friday's search was focused on Moody Lake.

An RCMP dive team arrived on the scene on Friday morning and search and rescue crews were on the water. A helicopter could be seen in the air above the lake. Police say they discovered a canoe on the shoreline that is part of their investigation.

Police say there is no evidence of suspicious circumstances.

Search and rescue crews on Moody Lake Friday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

MORE TOP STORIES