Woman arrested after 33-year-old man stabbed in Halifax

A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed Thursday night in Halifax.

Police say they went to the 5500 block of Cunard Street around 7:20 p.m. AT to respond to a report that a man had been stabbed.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital and the extent of his injuries are not known at this time, police said in a news release.

A woman was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages and there is no word on charges at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

