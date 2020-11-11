Man sprays customers with 'sensory irritant' at Halifax business
Police were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart on Quinpool Road Tuesday afternoon
Several people had to be treated for minor injuries after a man sprayed them with a "sensory irritant" at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Quinpool Road in Halifax.
In a statement, Halifax Regional Police say they received a weapons complaint around 3:05 p.m. AT.
It's unclear what the victims were sprayed with.
Police say paramedics treated some people who were in the store for minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a white man with long brown hair, who was wearing a bright blue and orange windbreaker.
Anyone with information about this incident or video from the area is asked to call 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.
The investigation continues.