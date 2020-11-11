Man sprays customers with 'sensory irritant' at Halifax business

Several people had to be treated for minor injuries after a man sprayed them with a "sensory irritant" at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Quinpool Road in Halifax.

In a statement, Halifax Regional Police say they received a weapons complaint around 3:05 p.m. AT.

It's unclear what the victims were sprayed with.

Police say paramedics treated some people who were in the store for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man with long brown hair, who was wearing a bright blue and orange windbreaker.

Anyone with information about this incident or video from the area is asked to call 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

The investigation continues.

MORE TOP STORIES