Man, 31, dies following assault in downtown Halifax, police say

A 31-year old man is dead after police say he was assaulted during a disturbance in downtown Halifax early Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police said in a new release that officers were called to the 1700 block of Brunswick Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found an unresponsive man on the Prince Street sidewalk before transporting him to the QEII hospital. He later died of his injuries.

Police say they have a man in custody but are not releasing any more information because there is an ongoing investigation. Halifax Regional Police declined a request for an interview.

