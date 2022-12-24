Content
Man, 31, dies following assault in downtown Halifax, police say

A 31-year old man is dead after police say he was assaulted early Saturday in downtown Halifax.

One man in custody after incident early Saturday

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a disturbance in downtown early Saturday morning and found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

A 31-year old man is dead after police say he was assaulted during a disturbance in downtown Halifax early Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police said in a new release that officers were called to the 1700 block of Brunswick Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found an unresponsive man on the Prince Street sidewalk before transporting him to the QEII hospital. He later died of his injuries.

Police say they have a man in custody but are not releasing any more information because there is an ongoing investigation. Halifax Regional Police declined a request for an interview. 

