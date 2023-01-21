Halifax police warn public about lost magazine, ammunition

Halifax police are warning the public about being in possession of police-issued equipment after an officer lost a magazine and ammunition on Friday night.

According to a news release, the magazine became detached from the officer's belt while the officer was on duty.

Possession of police-issued equipment by the public is illegal, the release states. There are also penalties for unlawful possession of police articles.

In an email to CBC News, a police spokesperson said the items pose "some risk" to the public.

This is a magazine loaded with ammunition similar to the one reported lost on Friday. (Halifax Regional Police)

Police are not saying specifically where or when the items were lost. It said police are not seeking the public's help in finding the lost items.

"The magazine is believed to have been lost in an outdoor location within our jurisdiction," the email said.

"Our officers continue to actively search for the article."

Anyone with information about the lost items is asked to report it to police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES