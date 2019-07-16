Halifax police seek cyclist accused of slapping driver

Halifax police are looking for a male cyclist accused of slapping a female driver.

Police say the assault was reported at 3:30 p.m. on June 12 at Purcells Cove Road and Williams Lake Road in Halifax.

The woman had driven past two cyclists just before the intersection. When she stopped, one of the male cyclists yelled at her and then struck her in the face with an open hand, she told police.

The cyclist is believed to be a white man in his 40s or 50s with a slim build and light coloured short hair.

Police say both cyclists wore green bike helmets and cycling attire and they were riding road-racing style bicycles.

Halifax Regional Police said tips on the incident can be made to them directly, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

