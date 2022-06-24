Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Halifax police believe 2 shooting incidents this week could be connected

Halifax police are investigating shooting incidents in Bedford and Dartmouth that occurred on Wednesday. One left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Man, 34, was injured in shooting in Bedford, another shooting occurred in Dartmouth

Police believe the vehicle found damaged in the parking lot of a Burnside tire business on Thursday was struck by shots fired in the area. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

Halifax police are investigating shooting incidents in Bedford and Dartmouth this week that they believe may be related.

On Wednesday at 11 p.m., officers responded to report that a man had been shot in his vehicle on Duke Street in Bedford.

According to spokesperson Const. John MacLeod, police found a 34-year-old man who had been struck by a bullet. He was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. 

A young child was in the car, but MacLeod didn't provide any other details.

In a separate incident, police responded to a report of a damaged vehicle in the parking lot of OK Tire at the corner of Wright Avenue and Haliburton Avenue in Burnside on Thursday.

Police determined that a vehicle had been struck as a result of shots fired in the area, MacLeod said.

"Our investigators believe that the two incidents may be related," he said. "The scene is maybe related to that report of the injured man."

MacLeod said the shooting incident in Burnside also happened overnight on Wednesday but the damage was not discovered until Thursday. 

Neil Webster, the manager of the Burnside business, said a customer's van was damaged.

