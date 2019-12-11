Halifax police investigating sudden death in Bayers Lake

Halifax Regional Police are on the scene in the Bayers Lake Industrial Park investigating a sudden death this morning.

Police say it happened on Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax. The call came in shortly after 7 a.m.

They are releasing no other details at this time.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as officers investigate.

The body was found behind the building that houses Michaels craft store and Old Navy. Michaels reopened at 10 a.m. but Old Navy remained closed Wednesday morning. Staff couldn't say when the clothing store would reopen.

There were a number of investigators near the Old Navy in Bayers Lake early Wednesday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

