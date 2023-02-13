Some streets closed as Halifax police investigate Sunday night shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in central Halifax on Sunday night.

Halifax Regional Police officers were called to the 2400 block of Gottingen Street and contained the area, according to a news release issued at 9:15 p.m.

The 2400 block is located between Charles and Buddy Daye streets.

Officers had closed Gottingen Street between Charles and Buddy Daye streets and Uniacke Street between Gottingen and Brunswick.

In the Sunday evening release, police asked people to avoid the area.

Police have not yet said whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

MORE TOP STORIES

