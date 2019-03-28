Halifax police investigating gunshots fired at Gottingen Street business

Halifax Regional Police say their investigation into gunfire that damaged a business in the Gottingen Street area continues.

Wednesday night at around 11 o'clock, officers in the area heard gunshots on Gottingen Street near Buddy Daye Street. People who live nearby also reported hearing gunfire.

When they arrived, officers found a local business was damaged but no one was injured. Police, who arrived at the scene "within seconds" of hearing the gunfire, saw a vehicle fleeing southbound on Gottingen and an unidentified male running away northbound.

At 11:40 p.m., officers saw what they believed to be the suspect vehicle on Trollope Street and stopped it.

Police arrested two men, ages 23 and 24, who were later released from custody "pending further investigation," said HRP in a news release.

Police say they don't think the intended target of the gunfire was struck, nor do they think this was a random incident.

A section of Gottingen Street between Prince William and Buddy Daye streets was temporarily blocked to allow investigators to process the scene.

