Halifax police investigate suspicious death of 61-year-old man

A 61-year-old man is dead and a 71-year-old man is seriously injured after an incident in downtown Halifax on Tuesday.

Around 3:10 p.m. AT, Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint at a house in the 5500 block of Morris Street.

Officers found two injured men inside the building, according to a news release.

Police performed first aid before paramedics arrived. They closed the area between Queen and Birmingham streets for their investigation.

Both men were taken to hospital.

Police say the 71-year-old man is being treated for his injuries.

Police remain on scene

Morris Street has since been reopened to traffic.

Members from the forensic and major crime units remained on the scene into Tuesday evening.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects.

