Halifax police investigate sudden death

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death that happened overnight at a home in the city’s south end.

Police called to home near Dalhousie University

According to a release, police were called to a home on Payzant Avenue just before 5 a.m. The address is just a couple of blocks from Dalhousie University.

The investigation is in its very early stages, the release says.

