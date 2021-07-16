Halifax police investigate sudden death
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death that happened overnight at a home in the city’s south end.
Police called to home near Dalhousie University
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death that happened overnight at a home in the city's south end.
According to a release, police were called to a home on Payzant Avenue just before 5 a.m. The address is just a couple of blocks from Dalhousie University.
The investigation is in its very early stages, the release says.
MORE TOP STORIES