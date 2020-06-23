Halifax police investigate shooting in restaurant parking lot

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting this afternoon in the parking lot of a Harvey's restaurant.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Kempt Road around 2:50 p.m., according to a press release.

Police say shots were fired between two vehicles before both vehicles fled the area. Police stopped one of the vehicles believed to be involved, and one suspect is now in custody.

Police do not yet know if anyone was injured.

Police have taped off the parking lot of the Harvey's.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

