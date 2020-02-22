Halifax police investigate early morning stabbing in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing another man in the neck in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they received a 911 call from a witness at around 3 a.m. who reported a male holding a knife in the area of True North Crescent and Highfield Park Drive.

While officers looked for a man in the area, they found a 26-year-old man from Dartmouth suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to his neck. They believe this was related to the original call.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment. Police believe he and the suspect are known to each other.

A detailed description of the suspect, who has not yet been found, isn't available yet.

Police say anyone with information can contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

