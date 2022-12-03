Halifax police investigate downtown stabbing

Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public for help investigating a stabbing in downtown Halifax Friday night.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in the 5000 block of Salter Street, near the waterfront, at 8:53 p.m.

They found a person who had been stabbed. That person was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries, police said in a news release.

The release, issued just before 10 p.m. Friday, stated that investigators were at the scene. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Police did not specify the age and gender of the person who was stabbed.

No details about a suspect have been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call them at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

