Halifax police investigate alleged sexual assault against 15-year-old in Dartmouth
Suspect is a white man in his 40s wearing a black T-shirt and black track pants
Halifax Regional Police are asking the public to come forward with information or video evidence in relation to an alleged sexual assault Wednesday morning in Dartmouth, N.S.
Police say a man approached a 15-year-old girl who was not known to him and touched her in a sexual manner.
This happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on the pathway near Jayden Dive and Elwin Crescent.
The girl left and reported the incident to an adult.
Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 40s, approximately five feet eight inches tall with a stocky build.
He was wearing a black T-shirt and black track pants.
Police say anyone with information or video from the area can call 902-490-5020.
Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and online.