Halifax police investigate after shots fired in Larry Uteck area

Police in Halifax are investigating a shooting in a residential part of Larry Uteck Boulevard that happened late Friday night.

At about 11 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Larry Uteck Boulevard, according to a release.

Shots were fired at a residence, but there were no reported injuries.

The street was closed to all traffic between Starboard Drive and École Beaubassin for a few hours.

By 4 a.m. Saturday, police said the road had reopened to traffic but officers remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (902) 490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.

