Police investigating human remains found in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating human remains found in Dartmouth Friday morning.

Police were called to a wooded area near Elliot Street around 10:30 a.m. AT, according to a news release from HRP.

Police had part of Findlay Community Centre Park, across the street from Sullivan's Pond, taped off Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES