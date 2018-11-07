Skip to Main Content
Halifax police horse Sarge trotting off to greener pastures

Halifax Regional Police announced Wednesday that Sarge, one of its police horses, is retiring after 13 years of service. A retirement ceremony will be held at a later date.

Const. Dave Gallivan and his horse Sarge. Halifax Regional Police announced Sarge's retirement Wednesday. (Submitted Photo)

Halifax Regional Police horse Sarge is retiring after more than a dozen years of service with the force.

Sarge's upcoming retirement was announced Wednesday in a news release.  

"We thank Sarge for his 13 years of service and for becoming an iconic presence within our community," said police Chief Jean-Michel Blais.

"We are pleased to welcome the newest member of the Mounted Unit, and look forward to his contributions to safety as well as to becoming a future ambassador for our service."

A retirement ceremony for Sarge and a swearing-in ceremony for his replacement will be held at a later date.

This past summer, Sarge contracted a highly contagious respiratory infection known as strangles.

He and fellow police horse Valour were quarantined for 11 weeks along with other horses at a downtown stable after the outbreak.

