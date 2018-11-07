Halifax police horse Sarge trotting off to greener pastures
Sarge has served with the force for 13 years
Halifax Regional Police horse Sarge is retiring after more than a dozen years of service with the force.
Sarge's upcoming retirement was announced Wednesday in a news release.
"We thank Sarge for his 13 years of service and for becoming an iconic presence within our community," said police Chief Jean-Michel Blais.
"We are pleased to welcome the newest member of the Mounted Unit, and look forward to his contributions to safety as well as to becoming a future ambassador for our service."
A retirement ceremony for Sarge and a swearing-in ceremony for his replacement will be held at a later date.
This past summer, Sarge contracted a highly contagious respiratory infection known as strangles.
He and fellow police horse Valour were quarantined for 11 weeks along with other horses at a downtown stable after the outbreak.