Halifax police horse Sarge trotting off to greener pastures

Halifax Regional Police horse Sarge is retiring after more than a dozen years of service with the force.

Sarge's upcoming retirement was announced Wednesday in a news release.

"We thank Sarge for his 13 years of service and for becoming an iconic presence within our community," said police Chief Jean-Michel Blais.

"We are pleased to welcome the newest member of the Mounted Unit, and look forward to his contributions to safety as well as to becoming a future ambassador for our service."

A retirement ceremony for Sarge and a swearing-in ceremony for his replacement will be held at a later date.

This past summer, Sarge contracted a highly contagious respiratory infection known as strangles.

He and fellow police horse Valour were quarantined for 11 weeks along with other horses at a downtown stable after the outbreak.