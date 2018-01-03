Halifax police searching for suspects after home invasion, abduction

Halifax police are searching for multiple people in connection with a home invasion and abduction in Bedford late Wednesday night.

Police say they received a call at 11:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in an apartment in the 1-100 block of Glen Moir Terrace.

When officers arrived, the victim wasn't there, but someone told them he had been abducted by the suspects in the victim's own vehicle.

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said officers later located the victim, a 42-year-old man, not far away. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police could not say how many suspects they are searching for, whether they are male or female, or whether the victim knew them.

