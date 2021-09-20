Police warn that high-risk sex offender has been released in Halifax area

Halifax Regional Police are warning the public about a man who's just been released from prison after serving his full sentence on charges of possession of child pornography and breach of a recognizance.

Jeffrey Daniel MacIntyre, 30, is shown in an undated photo Halifax Regional Police released on Monday. (Halifax Regional Police)

In a release issued Monday morning, police said Jeffrey Daniel MacIntyre, 30, has been assessed as a high risk to reoffend. He has been released in the Halifax region.

In May 2015, MacIntyre was convicted of several charges including sexual assault, extortion, child luring and possession of child pornography. All the offences took place in Cape Breton.

Const. John MacLeod said MacIntyre's release comes with conditions, including not engaging in any activity, including employment or volunteer work, that puts him in contact with anyone under 16.

"Most of those conditions are in there, again, staying away from areas where people under the age of 16 can reasonably be expected to be," MacLeod said Monday. "He's also placed on curfew and alcohol and drug restrictions as well."

MacIntyre is also not allowed to possess any device that connects to the internet, unless it's for work.

