Halifax police fine 22 people after large overnight gathering

Halifax police have ticketed 22 people for breaking COVID-19 regulations after a large gathering in the city that began on Friday night.

In the early morning hours of Saturday around 1 a.m., Halifax police responded to a report of a "large social gathering" at a residence on Jubilee Road that was exceeding the provincially mandated gathering limits.

Officers issued summary offence tickets for failing to comply with the regulations in the provincial Health Protection Act.

Each carries a fine of $1,000.

Gathering limits down to five people

The recent increase in cases of COVID-19 prompted a new lockdown for the Halifax Regional Municipality and some surrounding areas effective Friday morning, with measures including limitations on gatherings, closure of in-restaurant dining and personal services, and restrictions on travelling in and out of locked-down areas.

The indoor and outdoor gathering limit for the Halifax area was reduced to five people, with an exception for large families living in the same home.

Nova Scotia reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the province's total known active caseload to 150.

