Halifax police issue COVID fines for Halifax gathering, Bedford delivery driver

Police in Halifax say they have issued tickets for failing to comply with the public health regulations in two separate incidents last weekend.

Halifax Regional Police said the first incident happened at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, after they received a report that a delivery driver from a Bedford restaurant was not wearing a mask while delivering orders to an apartment building.

Officers issued a $1,000 summary offence ticket to the man for violating the Health Protection Act, according to a news release sent out on Tuesday.

The current COVID regulations require people to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while in an indoor public space, which includes building lobbies.

Halifax Regional Police say two separate incidents prompted tickets for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act over the weekend. (Robert Short/CBC)

Police confirmed on Tuesday the incident was not connected to the Lower Sackville restaurant Hellas, whose owner was also fined on Friday for failing to wear a mask.

Police responded to a separate incident at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at a residence in Halifax.

There was a report of a social gathering that exceeded the gathering limits of 10 people. A police spokesperson, Const. John MacLeod, said there were approximately 20 people in the residence.

Officers issued tickets to three men, the residents of the home, and each were fined $1,000.

COVID briefing to be held at 3 p.m.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 3 p.m.

On Monday, five new cases were announced, with 26 active cases in the province.

Five cases have been identified at Nova Scotia universities in January, including two on Monday, as students return from winter break.

The province is urging students who have returned from outside the Atlantic provinces to book a COVID-19 test on the sixth, seventh or eighth day of their quarantine, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Any students experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must complete a self-assessment online or call 811. Students still must complete their 14-day isolation period even with a negative test result.

Robin MacLean, a nurse and clinical practice leader at the Valley Regional Hospital emergency department, was the first person in western zone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was administered by nurse Cindi Mattinson on Tuesday. (Communications Nova Scotia)

More vaccinations start in N.S.

On Monday, a Cape Breton nurse was the first to be immunized outside of the Halifax region and the province also began vaccinating long-term care residents at Northwood.

Immunizations using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began in the western health zone on Tuesday, starting at the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville.

Phase 1 vaccinations in the western zone will be limited to health-care workers and designated caregivers at long-term care facilities, according to a government spokesperson.

Nova Scotia's first long-term care resident gets COVID vaccine CBC News Nova Scotia Video 0:58 Ann Hicks was "absolutely delighted" to be the first Northwood resident immunized against COVID-19 on Monday. The executive director for Northwood's long-term care program, Josie Ryan, says all residents at the Halifax facility should be vaccinated this week. 0:58

Atlantic Canada case numbers

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

New Brunswick reported 21 new cases on Monday and 204 active cases. Every zone of the province has been rolled back to orange-phase restrictions to deal with the growing number of cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday. There are five active cases in the province, with one person in hospital.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Tuesday — the person travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and is self-isolating. There are now eight active cases on the island.

