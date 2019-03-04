Take Action Society receives Halifax Police Foundation's inaugural grant

The Halifax Police Foundation presented its inaugural grant on Monday to a non-profit group from north-end Dartmouth.

The Take Action Society is receiving $5,000 to purchase the hacker high school curriculum package, a set of e-book lessons aimed at teaching teens about cybersecurity and critical internet skills.

Kayley Dixon, a student at Dartmouth High School and a member of the Take Action Society, was on hand for the presentation of the grant.

"We work with a lot of at-risk youth and I know they will greatly appreciate this and benefit from it," said Dixon.

The police foundation was formed in 2017 to raise money for crime prevention programs that focus on young people.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais receives a cheque for the police foundation from businessman Mickey MacDonald. (Robert Short/CBC)

The police chief said each approved program will also have to include police volunteers.

"There will be a financial contribution as well as a contribution of time and effort by our employees, sworn officers as well as civilians," said Chief Jean-Michel Blais. "Our expectation is there will have to be both."

Blais said the number of grants given out will depend on how much money the foundation is able to raise.

On Monday, the first large donation to the police charity of $100,000 came from local businessmen Mickey and Colin MacDonald.

"My mother always told us, 'Give back to the kids,'" said Mickey MacDonald, "And we're really privileged and honoured to be in a position to do that."

