Halifax police lay first-degree murder charge in 2022 stabbing

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 40-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of Chauntel Lizette MacIntyre.

Officers located MacIntyre, 37, in the Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road area of Spryfield early in the morning of May 17, 2022.

She had been stabbed. MacIntyre was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

On Thursday, police arrested a 31-year-old woman at a Halifax residence in connection to the stabbing. She has since been released without charges .

The 40-year-old man was arrested that same evening, driving a vehicle in the city.

