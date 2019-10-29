Two charged after man lit on fire in central Halifax

Two men have been charged with assault and weapons offences after a man was sprayed with ignitable fluid and lit on fire Monday night outside the Salvation Army building in central Halifax.

Halifax police were called to 2044 Gottingen St. at around 8:30 p.m. after a 47-year-old man sustained minor injuries when the fluid was briefly ignited. He was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, police said in a news release.

Another man nearby was sprayed with a sensory irritant.

Police arrested two men, one of whom had a knife, shortly afterward.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, while another man, 27, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

During the investigation, police learned the 47-year-old victim was not the intended subject of the assault. Police said the original disturbance involved the two accused men who are known to each other.

Both remained in police custody overnight and are expected to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday.

