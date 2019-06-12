Wayward exercise ball leads to 4-vehicle pileup on Halifax street
It's not known if an overzealous workout enthusiast was the instigator of a morning pileup on Dunbrack Street when a large blue exercise ball bounced out in commuter traffic.
No injuries were reported, but a 27-year-old man was ticketed for following too closely
Halifax police said the four-vehicle collision took place near the intersection of Dunbrack Street and Washmill Lake Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The first vehicle stopped to avoid hitting the ball, causing two vehicles behind to come to a stop.
Then a fourth vehicle slammed into the one ahead, causing a crash.
While there were no injuries reported, police ticketed a 27-year-old man from Harrietsfield, N.S., for following too closely.