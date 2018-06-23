New
Driver ticketed for hitting man in a wheelchair in a crosswalk
A 56-year-old man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in Bedford, N.S., and sent to hospital Friday.
56-year-old man taken was taken to hospital, police say
The man was in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of the Bedford Bypass and Rocky Lake Drive when he was hit. Halifax Regional Police got the call shortly after 5 p.m.
The man was taken to hospital and is expected be OK, police said.
The driver was handed a summary offence ticket for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.