Driver ticketed for hitting man in a wheelchair in a crosswalk

A 56-year-old man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in Bedford, N.S., and sent to hospital Friday.

The man was in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of the Bedford Bypass and Rocky Lake Drive when he was hit. Halifax Regional Police got the call shortly after 5 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital and is expected be OK, police said.  

The driver was handed a summary offence ticket for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

