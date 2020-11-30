Police investigating near Halifax intersection after body found

Police shut down a north-end Halifax intersection to investigate the discovery of a body in the bushes outside a wine and beer store Monday morning.

In a news release sent around 7:30 a.m., Halifax Regional Police advised of a "traffic disruption" at the intersection of Lady Hammond Drive and Robie Street, "due to an ongoing police matter."

Police reopened the intersection just before 10 a.m.

The police force said earlier it was on the scene "for what was reported as a deceased person outside and near the intersection."

Police said a forensic identification team was on the scene and the investigation is in the early stages. They offered no other details.

