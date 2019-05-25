Man recovering in hospital after shooting in Dartmouth

A man is recovering in a Halifax hospital after being shot in Dartmouth early Saturday morning, Halifax police say.

Police received a report at 3:05 a.m. of a shooting on Chebucto Lane.

When officers responded to the call, they found a man who had been shot, police said in a news release.

He was taken to the QE II Health Sciences Centre where he remains in stable condition.

Police did not release the age of the man or say if the victim is co-operating with police.

Investigators in the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are investigating and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 902-490-5020.