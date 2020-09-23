Skip to Main Content
Halifax police investigating single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth
Nova Scotia·New

Halifax police investigating single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left several people injured in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.

All traffic on Woodland Avenue and Mic Mac Boulevard onto Highway 118 outbound is stopped

CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash left several people injured. (CBC file photo)

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that has left several people injured in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.

Police and emergency services responded to the crash at Woodland Avenue and Mic Mac Boulevard at 7:42 p.m.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

All traffic on Woodland Avenue and Mic Mac Boulevard onto the 118 Highway outbound is stopped and being diverted. Police said the area will remain closed for an extended period.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now