Halifax police investigating single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that has left several people injured in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.

Police and emergency services responded to the crash at Woodland Avenue and Mic Mac Boulevard at 7:42 p.m.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

All traffic on Woodland Avenue and Mic Mac Boulevard onto the 118 Highway outbound is stopped and being diverted. Police said the area will remain closed for an extended period.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at or Crime Stoppers.

