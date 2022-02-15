Halifax police constable charged with sexual assault over 2020 incident

A Halifax Regional Police officer faces a charge of sexual assault over an incident in 2020.

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates serious allegations involving police officers, said Tuesday that Const. Steven Mason, 37, is due in Halifax provincial court to answer to a charge of sexual assault.

SIRT said a woman contacted them in December 2021 to say she had been sexually assaulted in the summer of 2020.

SIRT started investigating, speaking to three police officers, the accused, three civilians, and looked at other evidence.

On Jan. 10, one charge of sexual assault was laid against Mason. SIRT only released its findings Tuesday, the day the accused is due in court. None of the evidence has been tested in court.

MORE TOP STORIES