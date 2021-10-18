Halifax police commission seeks legal opinion on protest review

Halifax police are conducting two reviews of how officers handled a protest in the city's downtown two months ago, and the commission that governs the force may launch a third.

There was an intense confrontation after homeless shelters were removed Aug. 18 from the former Halifax Memorial Library site. Twenty-four people were arrested, and police used pepper spray.

Police Chief Dan Kinsella confirmed Monday at a meeting of the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners that the force is now conducting two reviews.

One has been previously announced, but the results won't be made public. Kinsella said there's another investigation taking place based on a complaint from a member of the public.

"There are specifics, but it's about the police in general and it does cover the use of force and identification and those types of issues," said Kinsella.

There is a petition, with more than 4,400 signatures, calling for an independent, civilian review of police conduct at the protest.

Review of policy aspects

According to police commission member Harry Critchley, the commission does have the authority under the Police Act to conduct a review of the policy aspects of how the protest was handled.

The act, he said, states the "board shall ensure that policing services are delivered in a manner consistent with community values, needs and expectations."

Halifax municipal lawyer Martin Ward believed Critchley's motion was out of order because it overlaps the process that is already underway, although he said there is one exception.

"The minister of justice has the power to order an investigation, if the minister thinks that's appropriate," said Ward.

The police commission asked for an independent opinion on its authority to call for a review.

