Halifax police cleared over Dartmouth man's death in March

Two police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing over the death of a Dartmouth, N.S., man in March.

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team investigated after the 28-year-old man died early on March 30. It found Halifax Regional Police officers were called to the man's house after he attempted to take his own life.

The man had a knife and police ordered him to drop it. He didn't and one officer used a stun gun to try and stop the man.

The medical examiner found the man had died of self-inflicted wounds.

"The actions of the officers did not in any way harm or cause the man's death," SIRT's report concluded. "There are no grounds to consider any charges against the responding officer."