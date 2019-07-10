Halifax's new police chief on street checks, gun violence

Dan Kinsella has taken on the position of Halifax Regional Police's sixth chief of police, a job that comes with a host of challenges including street checks and gun violence.

He spoke with Portia Clark on CBC's Information Morning about the top priorities for his new position. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You're still deciding, I gather, what to do next with street checks in Halifax. Where are you with that?

I've begun my reach out to members of the community so I can meet and have those face-to-face conversations that I believe are very important, so I can gather the information, gather those firsthand experiences, and then continue that consultation process and come up with a plan together. That is the best way forward for the community and the police.

Have you had those meetings already, or are you still planning them?

No, they're just in the planning stages now. As you can imagine, it's been a busy week and a half so far and I'm just in the middle of week two. They are in the works though, and they'll be happening hopefully sooner rather than later.

What about within the department? What are you doing to find out how and why a disproportionate stopping of black people is happening in Halifax by officers with this force?

The largest piece of the learning for me has been the organization. I've had the opportunity to learn it from the outside as I prepped and prepared for applying for the job here, and now I'm learning it from the inside, and not only from the inside but at the various levels and ranks, picking up why we do what we do, how we do what we do.

Then I'll be able to make some informed decisions moving forward on where we go with our deployment model and any of those things. That will be coupled with any information that I glean from the community, which I expect will be plentiful.

How specific are your questions, or what you're learning about why disproportionate street checks are happening?

There's no doubt that there has been some inequality, some negative experiences by members of the community.

Racial bias?

Well, there's been some inequalities and some negative experiences, that's what I'll tell you now. I need to have those meetings first with the community; the face-to-face ones to figure out exactly what the messaging was from the police to them, and from the police, what the messaging back from the community is.

So I need to get the whole picture, and then we can make some decisions. What I can tell you is the random stopping of any individual based on any bias-related foundation is inappropriate and won't be tolerated.

No one is going to say, though, that they are stopping people in a random way because they're black. So is the issue finding out why this is happening without that being overt, and then getting at who those officers are and why it's happening?

I think what I need to determine is the circumstances of the stops, and from the circumstances of the stops I'll be able to determine what the motivating factor was. It can be what I just mentioned.

It can be other issues related to criminal activity, or the suppression of crime, or the gathering of intelligence. Those things, you know, are necessary for police work, but it can't be random. It can't be just stopping people. It can't be detaining them, those kind of things.

So it's the circumstances, right? And what I want to get to is an environment where the public feels comfortable speaking with the police, and the police feel comfortable speaking with the public.

If we lose that ability to communicate one on one with the public, we're not going to have a real good conduit to effective policing because we need the community. We need the community to help us. We need them at the table for discussions. We need to respect their rights, and we'll get there.

In terms of finding out the circumstances, does this mean interviewing individual officers who may, based on what the data shows, be disproportionately stopping black people?

It could. Absolutely. It could mean that.

Will you be looking at what's happening during the moratorium, in terms of its impact on policing? We often hear that street checks are a vital tool for conducting police work. There has been a moratorium on in which they are supposed to not be happening. Will that inform whether you advise the moratorium to continue, or for some sort of regulation of street checks?

The short answer is: we need to have the ability to gather intelligence in relation to criminal activity. That's what we need to be able to do. That's different from the random stopping of individuals. Stopping the people … or, not even stopping them. Having conversations and conversing with people; it absolutely needs to happen. I'm a proponent of it.

I'm hoping that if I'm walking down the street and I engage somebody on the street to have a conversation with them, I'm hoping that they'll engage with me and then they'll want to have that engagement. If it turns into something different; asking for identification, making inquiries about criminal activity ... then there needs to be some basis to have that. It can't just be because we stopped the individual.

Gun violence is an issue here. What's your strategy for dealing with that?

I understand that there has been some issues with gun violence in the past. I know that it is something that is prevalent across the country, really. And so I'm going to be making sure that I take the necessary precautions to speak to the people that are doing the work here, gather the data on what's happening, and we'll move forward to make sure that we keep suppression in that area and make sure that we're putting the proper deployment of resources in place to keep it in check as best we can.

It's a decision that's been made, but the choice between an armoured vehicle at $500,000 and more officers in communities ... what would your decision have been if you rolled back the clock?

It's always a balance on human resources versus physical resources. The armoured vehicle certainly has a purpose in regards to life-saving measures. We've had extreme tragedies across the country where members of the community have been shot, officers have been shot, and an RV vehicle is a tool that can be used to save lives.

I'm a proponent of anything that can save lives. Halifax is a major city. There's a lot of things happening here. There's always the potential for things to happen. So having a tool like that, I think, may save lives. And if we have something like that in the future, and we will, it's going to be a tool that's put to good use, not only for the police but also for the community.

This Friday, the courts will release some information on the wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun. If, as is expected, a police officer is named as having acted improperly in the case … what will you do?

Any allegation of misconduct against a police officer is a serious matter. Any allegation against a police officer will be investigated, will be looked into under the due process that's available. Just like we would with any other investigation. So that's what I'll do.

If another suspect is named, will you reopen the investigation into the Glen Assoun case? Or the case in which he was convicted?

Yes, certainly we will follow up any new leads that come in. That may be a new lead. I don't know, we'll have to see what is released. But certainly if there is information that we need to explore that we haven't, then we certainly will do that.

Three police officers launched a human rights complaint last year that they were discriminated against because they had PTSD. Will PTSD diagnoses be taken seriously under your watch? What might change under your leadership?

One of my major priorities is the wellness and development of the members of the police service. So I'm committed to that. My belief is that we need healthy, engaged, well members, ready to go out and serve the public, so I'm committed to that.

I will do what I can to make sure that members are looked after and they have the proper supports. It is important. Policing has evolved over the years. I've been a police officer for 33 years. It's very different today than it was in 1986, when I started. The pressures are different, the accountabilities are different.

So we have to evolve, and we have to make sure that we have the appropriate supports in place, and I'm committed to the members. I'm going to do my very best to make sure that I look after them.

Why did you want the job?

I'm always looking for a new challenge, and I saw this as a new challenge for me. It's an opportunity for me to learn and grow while I add to the community. My wife has roots here in Halifax, and family right in Halifax. She also has family in Antigonish.

I was very proud on Friday when I was sworn in, to not only have a contingent of family and friends from Ontario, but to have a contingent of family and friends from Nova Scotia. It was very nice to see them out and have that support. I have visited this province, I can't even tell you how many times over the years.

To say that I know it is probably not accurate. I'm very familiar with it. I'm very comfortable here, and I can tell you that my reception here in Halifax has been great. I'm looking forward to getting down and doing the work that needs to be done.

