Halifax police chief to apologize today for street checks

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella will deliver an apology Friday for years of police street checks that disproportionately targeted black people.

Kinsella, who will speak at 11 a.m. AT at the Halifax Central Library, has said the apology must acknowledge the fear and distrust created by the now-banned practice, as well as present a plan to improve the relationship between Halifax police and black Nova Scotians.

"More dialogue needs to occur and we really need to listen to the community, take in what they have to say and, together, come up with a plan," Kinsella said at a Nov. 19 panel discussion about street checks.

CBC News will be live streaming the apology.

A criminologist's review released earlier this year showed black people were street checked at a rate six times higher than white people in Halifax. The odds of being stopped for a street check were highest for black men, followed by Arab males and black females.

The checks involved a police officer speaking with or observing a person and then recording personal or identifying information into a database.

Demonstrators are shown at the Halifax Regional Police station on Gottingen Street during a march against street checks earlier this year. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The data was used in a report authored by a former Nova Scotia judge who found that street checks are illegal. In October, provincial Justice Minister Mark Furey permanently banned them.

Kinsella said people who think they're in the database can file a freedom of information request to see what kind of information is there.

