Police charge driver for hitting Cole Harbour woman in crosswalk
Halifax police say they've charged a 65-year-old man for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Halifax police have charged a driver for hitting a pedestrian who suffered life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened on Portland Street about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

A 65-year-old Cole Harbour man was turning his vehicle from Eisener Boulevard onto Portland Street when he struck a 68-year-old Cole Harbour woman as she crossed Portland Street in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man faces a charge of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

