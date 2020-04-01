Police charge driver for hitting Cole Harbour woman in crosswalk
Halifax police say they've charged a 65-year-old man for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The woman the driver struck has life-threatening injuries.
The 68-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Halifax police have charged a driver for hitting a pedestrian who suffered life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened on Portland Street about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.
A 65-year-old Cole Harbour man was turning his vehicle from Eisener Boulevard onto Portland Street when he struck a 68-year-old Cole Harbour woman as she crossed Portland Street in a marked crosswalk, police said.
The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man faces a charge of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
